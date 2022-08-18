Is there an expiry date for connected vehicle software support?

As the digital and AI revolutions gain pace, it becomes increasingly important that automakers develop and support their connected, autonomous vehicles in a secure and responsible manner. What that looks like is currently being threshed out in the form of best practice guidelines, standards and regulations.

Development guidance

Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) is just one of the many bodies helping to shape developments on this front. It has put together a draft standard, P2846, for assumptions of models and safety-related automated vehicle behaviour. Essentially, it sets out some minimum reasonable assumptions and foreseeable scenarios that developers should consider when creating safety-related models that are part of an automated driving system.

“This is intended as a standards document and to be technology neutral,” explains Kayne McGladrey, a Senior Member of the IEEE and Cyber Security strategist at Ascent Solutions. “That means an engineer, an automaker or a regulatory body could take it up and confirm it represents a reasonable standard for automated vehicle safety.”