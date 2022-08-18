Is there an expiry date for connected vehicle software support?

The IEEE flags some unanswered questions that need to be addressed in the move to connected vehicles. By Megan Lampinen

As the digital and AI revolutions gain pace, it becomes increasingly important that automakers develop and support their connected, autonomous vehicles in a secure and responsible manner. What that looks like is currently being threshed out in the form of best practice guidelines, standards and regulations.

Development guidance

Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) is just one of the many bodies helping to shape developments on this front. It has put together a draft standard, P2846, for assumptions of models and safety-related automated vehicle behaviour. Essentially, it sets out some minimum reasonable assumptions and foreseeable scenarios that developers should consider when creating safety-related models that are part of an automated driving system.

“This is intended as a standards document and to be technology neutral,” explains Kayne McGladrey, a Senior Member of the IEEE and Cyber Security strategist at Ascent Solutions. “That means an engineer, an automaker or a regulatory body could take it up and confirm it represents a reasonable standard for automated vehicle safety.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here