Is the lights-out car factory a realistic scenario?

New technologies are profoundly changing industrial production, giving rise to the factory of the future. What will the automotive factory of the future with its different plant shops be like, in terms of its structure, technologies, and processes? What enablers will manufacturers need to make this vision a reality? And finally: Are people still likely to be working in the automotive factory of the future, or is the ‘lights-out factory’ – an unmanned factory – a realistic near-term scenario?…