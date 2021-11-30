Is the fuel cell car an endangered species?

Spotting an electric vehicle (EV) in the wild was once a rarity, but they have since become commonplace in virtually every developed market. By contrast, the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) remains firmly in the niche stage. Chances are, most will not have seen one at all and that looks unlikely to change any time soon.

The number of series-produced FCEV passenger car models can be counted on one hand. Toyota’s Mirai is