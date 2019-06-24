Is the auto industry ready to ditch the gasoline engine?

New developments in powertrain technology are likely to rewrite the business models of every automaker on the planet as internal combustion engines (ICEs) appear to be teetering on the verge of a slow but sure decline. For starters, light duty diesel engines look set to go: while more diesel SUVs are appearing in the US market, across Europe and much of Asia the trend is reversed. Instead, consumers are choosing to buy cars with gasoline engines, or, in smaller numbers, hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs)….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference