Is Qualcomm signalling a shift towards India-made chips?

Qualcomm plans to move the production of automotive modules from Taiwan and China to India, according to comments from Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager of Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT. In a 12 August 2025 exclusive with Press Trust of India, he said the chipmaker was “actively working” on the change, supporting the relocation of its Tier 1 ecosystem where necessary.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?