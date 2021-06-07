Is multifunction capability a must-have in the car of the future?

While automotive product cycles are speeding up, it still takes years to go from initial concept to production on a new model. Future-proofing design for trends around connectivity, electrification, shared mobility and automated driving demands a forward-looking mentality as well as a grounding in present reality. However, keeping one foot in the present and one in the future is a tough balancing act.

GHSP is taking an innovative approach to designing for future trends, with the aim of making life safer, smarter and more seamless. At CES this year the technology expert displayed some of the latest innovations which it suggests could bring form to the mobility revolution. Automotive World recently took an up-close look at some of these potentially disruptive solutions.