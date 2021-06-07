Is multifunction capability a must-have in the car of the future?

GHSP’s Chief Technology Officer offers a deep-dive on disruptive technologies like UV-C disinfectant and driverless controllers for edge cases. By Megan Lampinen

While automotive product cycles are speeding up, it still takes years to go from initial concept to production on a new model. Future-proofing design for trends around connectivity, electrification, shared mobility and automated driving demands a forward-looking mentality as well as a grounding in present reality. However, keeping one foot in the present and one in the future is a tough balancing act.

GHSP is taking an innovative approach to designing for future trends, with the aim of making life safer, smarter and more seamless. At CES this year the technology expert displayed some of the latest innovations which it suggests could bring form to the mobility revolution. Automotive World recently took an up-close look at some of these potentially disruptive solutions.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content