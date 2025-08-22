Is Mercedes going all electric? Not just yet

Mercedes-Benz produced 2.34 million vehicles in 2024 but expects to fall back 2.2% in 2025, to 2.29 million units. China's output, which represents 23-25% of the automaker’s worldwide total, will lose 9%; US production, 16.5% of global volume, will drop 4.9%; but European production should rise by slightly less than 2%, with Germany gaining 1.7% and Hungary and Spain around 2%.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?