Is human-assisted autonomy the future of yard trucking?

The suspension of robotaxi operator Cruise’s entire fleet by the California DMV in October 2023 reinforced two key industry takeaways on autonomous vehicles. First, safety will always be paramount. Second, due to its reduced level of route complexity, logistics is one of the most promising areas of deployment for self-driving systems.

In September 2023, autonomous truck software developer Fernride secured US$50m in a Series A funding for its new vision of yard trucking. Through an approach that combines autonomous systems with human-assisted teleoperations, it believes the new technology can be introduced to logistics seamlessly and effectively.

With bold new ideas already permeating global supply chains, Hendrik Kramer, Chief Executive and Co-Founder at Fernride, explains how autonomous solutions could act as a springboard for future transformation.