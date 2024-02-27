Is data the new must-have revenue stream for automakers?

The automotive industry’s evolution towards smart, connected mobility is redefining the traditional automaker business model and putting data at the centre. Data opens the door to personalised services, optimised electric vehicle (EV) charging, real-time mapping, improved emergency response assistance, autonomous driving, and much more. In January 2023, Stellantis officially launched Mobilisights as an independent business unit with the stated mission of “harnessing and delivering the transformative power of automotive data.”
In simple terms, it’s a data-as-a-service (DaaS) company. “At Mobilisights, data is the product. That data is, in turn, used by customers to create their own services,” explains Chief Executive Sanjiv Ghate. The company has exclusive access to embedded data telematics across the 14 Stellantis automotive brands and roughly 14 million connected vehicles.
