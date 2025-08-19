Is Chinese e-truck maker Windrose out of funds?

Electric truck maker Windrose Technology appears to be experiencing financial difficulties, with Director of Customer Success Kyle Maki sharing that the company is currently 90 days behind on employee payroll and out of funds. Maki stated via LinkedIn that staff have been working from a trailer for two months after losing their facility, while alleging that truck shipments remain stuck at a Los Angeles port due to unpaid bills.
