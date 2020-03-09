Is Byton the new bad boy of premium EVs?

Byton is breaking the mould with its combination of Silicon Valley software, German engineering and Chinese production. By Megan Lampinen

   March 9, 2020

Tesla started rewriting the rulebook when it broke onto the market with its sleek, zero-emission vehicles and alternative retail model. But while yesterday’s wild child has been growing up, a new breed of player has started to emerge on the scene, breaking the rules of traditional automaker engagement to an unprecedented degree….

Close
Close