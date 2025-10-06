Is BYD facing a Buffett-ing?

Berkshire Hathaway was an early investor in BYD, first buying a tranche of shares in 2008. Warren Buffett was recommended the company, then just three years old in terms of car production, by his business partner, Charlie Munger. In that year, BYD launched its first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, and its battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e6, appeared a year later. Berkshire Hathaway built a stake in BYD that reached 20% at its peak. However, by the end of March 2025, according to a 10-Q quarterly in the US, this had been reduced to zero.