Is artificial Intelligence the ultimate mobility value driver?

Though the development of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology is progressing rapidly, fully autonomous systems are still a distant dream. A host of problems must be ironed out before the automotive industry can realistically consider commercialisation of AV technology, and an increased focus on developing robust artificial intelligence (AI) systems will be a key facilitator of future success.

At M:bility | Detroit, a two-day conference hosted in March 2019 byAutomotive World, a panel of automotive industry experts and stakeholders discussed the long road to automation, the opportunities presented by the evolution of AI, and AI’s role as a disruptive technology….