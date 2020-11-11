Interview: Satyakam Arya, Director and Chief Executive, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Jack Hunsley sits down with DICV’s Chief Executive to talk COVID recovery and India’s CASE trend adoption

   November 11, 2020

The Indian automotive market has huge potential. With a population of more than 1.3 billion there are quite literally millions of potential new customers for manufacturers to target. Though this room for growth has served two-wheel and passenger car manufacturers well to date, another huge sector is commercial vehicles.

Indeed, it is an exciting time to be a truckmaker in India. The rapid jump up to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emissions standard, which closely mirrors Europe’s Euro-VI standard, has forced fleets across the country to cycle in newer and greener models….

