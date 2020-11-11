Interview: Satyakam Arya, Director and Chief Executive, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

The Indian automotive market has huge potential. With a population of more than 1.3 billion there are quite literally millions of potential new customers for manufacturers to target. Though this room for growth has served two-wheel and passenger car manufacturers well to date, another huge sector is commercial vehicles.

Indeed, it is an exciting time to be a truckmaker in India. The rapid jump up to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emissions standard, which closely mirrors Europe’s Euro-VI standard, has forced fleets across the country to cycle in newer and greener models….