Interview: Sampo Hietanen, Chief Executive, MaaS Global

Automotive World talks to the founder of 'the world's first ever mobility as a service operator'

   August 16, 2018

In February 2018, MaaS Global’s Whim mobility app was selected as one of the three winners of a European Parliament-organised European Startup Prize for Mobility competition, from a shortlist of ten finalists and almost 500 start-ups.

Backed by investment from a number of companies including Denso, Karsan and Toyota Financial Services, MaaS Global claims to be ‘the world’s first ever mobility as a service operator’. Founded in 2015 by Sampo Hietanen and Kaj Pyyhtiä, the company says it is ‘set to make the biggest change in transport since affordable cars came to market’.

