Interview: Mark Russell, Chief Executive, Nikola Motor Company

Jack Hunsley speaks to Nikola’s Chief Executive for an update on the start-up's European outlook.

   July 3rd, 2020

Building commercial vehicles is a complex process, and for a start-up with no experience in manufacturing at scale, that challenge is all the more daunting. Add to this a desire to transform trucking in North America, Europe and beyond, and suddenly there’s plenty at stake….

Close
Close