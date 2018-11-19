Interview: Jürgen von Hollen, President, Universal Robots

Are robots the manufacturing colleague of the future? Celeste Dooley speaks to the Danish robotics specialist about the impact of cobots in the truck factory of the future

   November 19, 2018

As the use of robotics in truck factories continues to increase, many questions are arising; the capability of robots compared to humans, for example, or whether jobs are under threat from these faster, more efficient employees. As automakers adapt to meet the connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) revolution, so too must their factories….

