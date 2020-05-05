Interview: Isaac Sloan, Chief Information Officer, Nikola Motor Company

It might make headlines with hydrogen, but Nikola Motor is also eager to master truck connectivity. By Jack Hunsley

   May 5th, 2020

Electrification is already reshaping many urban commercial applications. The short, regular routes most urban trucks, buses and vans follow make it easy to account for energy usage. However, on longer distances, the long-term expectation is that hydrogen will rule the roost.

Close
Close