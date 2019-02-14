Interview: Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, Thor Trucks

Martin Kahl talks to the co-founder of LA-based electric truck company Thor about VC funding and how it can benefit a start-up’s business development

   February 14, 2019

Sleek designs and a striking name—for a newcomer to make its mark in an industry as well-established as trucking, standing out is essential. Enter Los Angeles-headquartered electric truck company, Thor Trucks….

Close
Close