Interview: Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President, Xpeng Motors

With so many EV start-ups pegged as the next big thing in e-mobility, why is Xiaopeng Motors valued so highly? Freddie Holmes speaks to its President, Brian Gu, to find out

   December 12, 2019

In automotive circles, China has become synonymous with two things in particular: electric vehicles (EVs) and start-ups.

One of the contenders vying for a position in this heavily congested market is Xiaopeng Motors, a Guangzhou-based company that touts investors such as Alibaba and Xiaomi, a leading Chinese electronics company and one of the country’s largest smartphone manufacturers. In November, it closed a US$400m investment round and garnered an estimated valuation of around US$4bn. It will compete directly with other start-ups such as Aiways, CHJ Automotive, Nio and WM Motor….

