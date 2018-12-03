Interview: Amy Ford, Chief of Advanced Mobility, Colorado DOT

Martin Kahl discusses connected, autonomous and electric vehicles in Denver and Colorado with the state’s head of future mobility

   December 3, 2018

Dynamically charged autonomous vehicles, seamless connectivity and high-speed maglevs – when it comes to next-generation transportation in Denver, everything is on the cards. And as the capital city of Colorado, what happens in Denver affects the whole of the Centennial State.

