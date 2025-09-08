International launches robotruck trials with PlusAI

International hopes to demonstrate the commercial viability of autonomous driving technology in trucks. By Stewart Burnett

International Motors has launched customer fleet trials of autonomous trucks in partnership with PlusAI, piloting self-driving tractors along the Interstate-35 corridor between Laredo and Dallas. The trials involve select fleet operators and will be managed from International's autonomous hub in San Antonio to enable close customer collaboration and real-world application understanding.

