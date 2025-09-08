International launches robotruck trials with PlusAI

International Motors has launched customer fleet trials of autonomous trucks in partnership with PlusAI, piloting self-driving tractors along the Interstate-35 corridor between Laredo and Dallas. The trials involve select fleet operators and will be managed from International's autonomous hub in San Antonio to enable close customer collaboration and real-world application understanding.
