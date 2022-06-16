Internal combustion engine improvements could prove more beneficial than EVs, in the near term

Internal combustion engines (ICE) have fallen out of the spotlight in recent years as more industry players turn to battery electric propulsion. But that does not necessarily mean the ICE’s days are over. According to recent research from Roush, a combination of engine improvements combined with improved mild hybrids could reduce CO2 by more than 30% and boost fuel consumption by more than 40% compared to a current turbocharged engine—all from technology available on the market today.