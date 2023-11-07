Inside Nissan’s EV playbook

Nissan is positioning itself as a sustainability champion, with the stated goals of achieving carbon neutrality and a zero-emission model line-up by 2050. Central to this is its commitment to make electric vehicles (EVs) “accessible to everyone, everywhere.” Helping to lead the e-mobility push is Trisha Jung, Senior Director for EV Strategy and Transformation. She’s held various positions at the automaker for more than two decades, and today her focus is on supporting the growth of electrification in the US and delivering upon Nissan’s electrification objectives.