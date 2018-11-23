Inevitability of stagnating sales leaves automakers seeking new profit pools

The major industry megatrends mean that declining new vehicle sales is almost certain. Shared mobility could offer automakers new paths for growth, but how best to compete? By Xavier Boucherat

   November 23, 2018

The last few years have seen much talk of new mobility platforms threatening the long-term future of the world’s big automakers. Ride-hailing, car-sharing and more have the potential to eat into demand for new vehicles, and for many, improved services are dulling the necessity of owning a vehicle. But to what extent are these threats serious? Do they amount to much more than hype, a phenomenon which the tech segment is truly adept in creating?…

