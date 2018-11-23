Inevitability of stagnating sales leaves automakers seeking new profit pools

The last few years have seen much talk of new mobility platforms threatening the long-term future of the world’s big automakers. Ride-hailing, car-sharing and more have the potential to eat into demand for new vehicles, and for many, improved services are dulling the necessity of owning a vehicle. But to what extent are these threats serious? Do they amount to much more than hype, a phenomenon which the tech segment is truly adept in creating?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference