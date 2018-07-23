Industry looks to next steps in ADAS success story

Vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are investing heavily in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), both as a means of reducing driver load and as a stepping stone towards autonomous vehicles. A handful of studies have predicted significant benefits from these systems, but the supporting evidence has been sparse.

“There is no accepted, systematic approach to predict the impact on safety of a new e-Safety system or package of e-Safety measures,” stated the authors of a 2016 European Commission report. They and others have been urging development of a scientific evaluation framework to identify, evaluate, deliver and monitor these technologies. In the meantime, a range of individual studies are beginning to shed light on the matter….