Industry doubles down on seamless multi-modal journey focus

The transport industry is being reshaped by connectivity, autonomous driving, shared usage and electric propulsion. The end game is an efficient, convenient and safe means of travel that is accessible to everyone. All industry players have their own general expectations of what that will look like, but Siemens offered a detailed view of its mobility vision at the recent Siemens Mobility press conference. Due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), this was a virtual event, but the medium offered yet another opportunity to highlight the technological advances that could reshape the sector….