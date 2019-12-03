India feels the need for electric vehicles

Amid news of ‘eye-burning’ smog, the Indian government is laying down plans to form a world leading electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. In November, the air quality in New Delhi hit dangerously high levels—so bad that planes could not land at one stage due to the haze. While vehicles are not the only cause—‘stubble burning’ by farmers creates plumes of smoke—the sheer number of vehicles on Indian roads cannot be ignored. In June, Mumbai was ranked as the most congested city in the world as part of TomTom’s annual Traffic Index. New Delhi took fourth spot….