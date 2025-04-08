India comes under pressure to cut vehicle import tariffs

India is reportedly coming under pressure from the EU to remove its high tariffs on imported vehicles. On 7 April 2025, Reuters cited anonymous industry and government sources claiming that discussions were in progress. A potential compromise plan could be a phased reduction from the existing 110% tariff to 10%. At the time of writing, neither the European Commission nor India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued any public comment on the status of negotiations.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?