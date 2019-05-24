In-car connected services demand an ecosystem of security

Demand for in-vehicle connected services has been growing rapidly and shows no sign of letting up. While these services offer a wide range of benefits for drivers, they also expose the vehicle and its occupants to new risks. System vulnerabilities are an inevitable result of human error and hackers are increasingly on the lookout for new ways to exploit them before anyone else is even aware they exist. For automakers, the challenge is to make their vehicles as secure as possible, even when they do not know where or what the vulnerability is….