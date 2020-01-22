ICE development key for emission savings, says world’s most profitable company

With low emission mobility still maturing, profit and emissions savings can still be found in ICE technology, says Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant. By Jack Hunsley

   January 22, 2020

It comes as little surprise that the world’s largest exporter of crude oil is keeping a keen eye on future mobility development. As countries, companies and consumers all clamour to go green, a move away from oil could lead Saudi Arabia and its national petroleum company, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, into uncharted territory.

Close
Close