IAA asks, What will move us next? The answer is software

IAA Mobility 2021 marks a new direction for the automotive industry. With a new location in Munich and new focus on innovation over product line-up, the event has attracted more than 1,000 exhibitors, all keen to show their contribution to the future of mobility. The list of companies presenting at the show includes big name incumbents like Audi, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, Continental, Faurecia and Siemens. Not surprisingly, the digital sector also has a notable presence with the likes of Volkswagen’s Cariad, Mobileye and IBM.

It's all about software

The event is running under the heading, "What will move us next?” The answer to that question in many cases boils down to software. “The future of mobility is connected, autonomous, personalised and software,” asserts Dirk Wollschlager, IBM Industry General Manager, Global Automotive, Aerospace & Defense. “It’s all about software.”