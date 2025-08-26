Hyundai raises US investment to US$26bn through 2028

The additional funding was announced during a meeting between President Trump and South Korean President Lee. By Stewart Burnett

Hyundai has increased its US investment commitment to US$26bn through 2028, adding US$5bn to the US$21bn package first announced back in March. The South Korean automaker will deploy the additional funding across automotive, steel and robotics-heavy production facilities as it expands its US footprint in a broader effort to avert additional tariff costs.

