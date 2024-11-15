Hyundai promotes Muñoz to CEO amid uncertainties in the US

North America is a market of key strategic importance to Hyundai Motor Group (HMC). Automotive World’s The World’s Car Manufacturers 2024 report estimates the region represents 25% of Hyundai’s sales and 32% of Kia’s. As such it is, perhaps, logical that the automaker announced on 15 November 2024 that José Muñoz—Global Chief Operating Officer and President of Hyundai North America—would be taking on a bigger role as Chief Executive.
