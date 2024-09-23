Hyundai partners with Škoda to develop hydrogen ecosystem

Although the hydrogen fuel industry remains nascent, a Hyundai-Škoda partnership could further its value inside and outside mobility. By Will Girling

On 20 September 2024, Hyundai and Škoda announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a “hydrogen mobility ecosystem”. The collaboration will focus on building fuel cell systems, examining transport use cases and applications well-suited to the technology, and exploring the hydrogen ecosystem’s value outside of mobility.

