Hyundai Metaplant to prosper despite EV market problems

Hyundai initially designed the new plant to exclusively make EVs, but is now adapting it to build hybrids as well. By Ian Henry

As the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) slows in Europe and the US, Hyundai has completed its new Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia, ahead of schedule. The first Ioniq 5s are already rolling of the production line and the formal opening of the plant is scheduled for some time in Q1/2025. The factory will produce Kia and Genesis models alongside Hyundais, but details of which models will be made and when have not been officially released. Press reports have suggested that the Ioniq 6 and Genesis GV60, which use the same Hyundai E-GMP platform as does the Ioniq 5, are among the likely candidates for production in Georgia. Notably, having initially been designed to make only EVs, the factory will be adapted to build hybrids which have seen a strong rise in demand in recent months.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here