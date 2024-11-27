Hyundai Metaplant to prosper despite EV market problems

As the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) slows in Europe and the US, Hyundai has completed its new Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia, ahead of schedule. The first Ioniq 5s are already rolling of the production line and the formal opening of the plant is scheduled for some time in Q1/2025. The factory will produce Kia and Genesis models alongside Hyundais, but details of which models will be made and when have not been officially released. Press reports have suggested that the Ioniq 6 and Genesis GV60, which use the same Hyundai E-GMP platform as does the Ioniq 5, are among the likely candidates for production in Georgia. Notably, having initially been designed to make only EVs, the factory will be adapted to build hybrids which have seen a strong rise in demand in recent months.