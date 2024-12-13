Hyundai looks to China for EV growth through JV with BAIC

Is an uncertain global EV market prompting Hyundai to invest new capital in its Chinese joint venture with BAIC? By Will Girling

Like many incumbent automakers, Hyundai has struggled to maintain its market share in China. In Q3 2024, the company sold around 22,000 units—a 63% year-on-year decline—and only 105,000 between January and September. Exceeding the 249,000 sales achieved in 2023 looks unlikely, and it will certainly fall dramatically short of its 1.8 million high water mark from 2016. However, Hyundai isn’t giving up on China just yet.

