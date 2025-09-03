Hyundai and GM stage partial strikes over pay, hours

Hyundai Motor's 40,000-member union launched partial strikes across South Korean factories on Wednesday, with workers leaving their posts for two hours daily through Thursday and four hours on Friday. The strikes affects passenger car and commercial vehicle production at plants in Ulsan, Jeonju, and Asan, marking the automaker’s first major industrial action in seven years over wage negotiations, and overlapping with strike action by General Motors Korea.
