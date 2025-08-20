Hyroad acquires Nikola hydrogen assets, including trucks

Texas-based hydrogen mobility firm, Hyroad Energy, has acquired 113 hydrogen fuel cell trucks from Nikola's bankruptcy auction, as well as spare parts, software platforms and intellectual property assets. The purchase marks a significant expansion of Hyroad’s hydrogen fleet, and offers a lifeline to Nikola truck buyers stranded without aftermarket solutions.
