Hydrogen trucking murmurs on despite testing waters

Hydrogen as an automotive fuel has been on the industry’s radar for quite some time now, even if most stakeholders believe the technology is a longer-term solution rather than an immediate prospect. In recent years, however, given the industry has been tasked with finding low and zero emission mobility solutions, enthusiasm for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has peaked at an all-time high.

This hope helped foster the growth of several hydrogen-focused automotive start-ups, particularly those focused on bringing hydrogen trucks to the market.