Hydrogen to prove a ‘pillar’ of net zero

As hydrogen research and technology develops, how might it impact the future automotive market? Elle Farrell-Kingsley hears more

As carbon neutral deadlines for transportation approach, the phase-out of internal combustion engines (ICEs) has begun, with many opting for battery electric vehicles (BEV). In Europe alone, with its 2035 transport carbon neutral goal, BEVs accounted for more than 10% of total passenger vehicles sold in 2020, compared to less than 4% the year before, according to S&P.

Despite this, the scarcity of materials for battery manufacturing and infrastructure could increase support for hydrogen powertrains as an alternative decarbonisation technology. Hydrogen in light vehicles has advantages such as rapid refuelling times—five times faster than BEV—and the extended durability of fuel cell propulsion systems compared to BEVs.

“Hydrogen powertrains are part of OEMs’ long-term strategy,” says Vittoria Ferraris, Senior Director, Sector Lead Automotive EMEA at S&P. “They will likely be one of the pillars to achieve net-zero between 2030 and 2050.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here