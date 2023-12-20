Hydrogen ecosystems accelerate fuel cell truck development

Battery electric is rapidly gaining favour in the debate over the future of heavy-duty vehicles, with manufacturers like Volvo Trucks and Scania already offering such models. Its position as an immediately available technology for phasing out diesel fleets makes it attractive over alternative zero emission powertrains.

However, even those who champion batteries for short haul acknowledge that hydrogen fuel cells offer a compelling performance profile for long haul use cases. Some advocate augmenting primary battery systems with a fuel cell to provide an operational range boost. Others, such as e-mobility platform provider Quantron, remain convinced that trucks primarily powered with hydrogen have a more immediate future.