Hydrogen economy: progress report

Hydrogen is becoming an increasingly important lever in the move towards net zero, particularly within transport. It can be used to power vehicles either with a fuel cell or in an internal combustion engine (ICE). It could even be used to power the factories that make the key components that go into vehicles, such as steel.

Looming decarbonisation targets are pushing mobility to a future of zero-emissions. To date hydrogen has been largely overshadowed by developments with battery electric vehicles (BEVs), but concerns persist around sufficient charging infrastructure, grid capacity and raw materials for batteries. At the Hydrogen for Life 2023 event in London, the message was clear: it will take more than one technology to realise a zero-emission transport future.