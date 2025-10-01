Huawei sets 2027 target for large-scale SAE Level 3 rollout

Tech giant Huawei used the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) in Hainan as an opportunity to outline its roadmap for large-scale deployment of SAE Level 3 autonomous driving technology. Jin Yuzhi, head of Huawei’s Smart Car Solutions unit, announced that the company expects its Qiankun intelligent driving system to achieve wide Level 3 adoption on highways by 2027, and to begin commercial Level 4 pilots in cities the same year.