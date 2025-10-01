Huawei sets 2027 target for large-scale SAE Level 3 rollout

Huawei’s three-wave AV plan has moved from electrification to intelligence, and now will shift to full automation over the next two years. By Stewart Burnett

Tech giant Huawei used the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) in Hainan as an opportunity to outline its roadmap for large-scale deployment of SAE Level 3 autonomous driving technology. Jin Yuzhi, head of Huawei’s Smart Car Solutions unit, announced that the company expects its Qiankun intelligent driving system to achieve wide Level 3 adoption on highways by 2027, and to begin commercial Level 4 pilots in cities the same year.

