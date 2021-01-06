How will US policy shape autonomous vehicle development?

The US government has hailed autonomous vehicles (AVs) as a means to both improve road safety and secure the country a pivotal competitive advantage. As a result, Donald Trump’s administration has taken a relatively hands-off approach to regulation, both around AVs and the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that will lead up to them.

“The lack of involvement from the present administration seems minor, but when you compare it to the EU, which has mandated that all cars include ADAS features by 2022, the US appears to be lagging behind,” observes P.O. Johannesson, Chief Executive of safety software specialist TerraNet….