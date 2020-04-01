How will the insurance industry respond to autonomous vehicles?

Insurers are working closely with the automotive industry to understand how autonomous driving might impact their respective business models. By Freddie Holmes

   April 1, 2020

Motor insurance for drivers is compulsory in virtually every market. It is typically broken down into separate levels of coverage, including liability cover to protect a driver that is at fault; physical damage cover in the event of an injury; coverage to fix any damage to the car, and even specific coverage for a collision with an uninsured driver. But what happens when the driver has no option to control a vehicle at all?…

