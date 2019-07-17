How trucker IT skills could impact driver shortage

As truck technology develops, the definition of a competent truck driver is now one that is safe, efficient and tech-savvy. By Jack Hunsley

   July 17, 2019

From logistics and environmental efficiency to round the clock operation and cheaper deliveries, the autonomous truck holds huge potential to change long haul for good. However, there is one area on which, surprisingly, the jury is still out: driver shortage.

