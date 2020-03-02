How to train your AI for autonomous driving

Self-driving vehicles need to be smart, harnessing data from various sources and learning as they go. Automakers and technology firms around the world are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the aim of developing a system that is smart enough to safely navigate complex roadways in all environments. The ideal is a vehicle that perform tasks for which it has not been specifically programmed, running off a neural network that can solve problems based on experience, rather than a fixed set of commands….