How the VPA could help on the push towards autonomy

Any daily commuter will be well aware of how easy it is to become distracted while out on the road. From traffic jams and roadworks, to fiddling with radio systems and Bluetooth devices, it can be largely agreed that any system or platform that could help create a hassle-free driving environment can only be a cause for good. This is where Harman believes it has solved one piece of this puzzle.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference