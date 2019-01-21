How the VPA could help on the push towards autonomy

As the virtual personal assistant market continues to swell, now is the time for the automotive industry to fully embrace in-vehicle voice assistants. By Jack Hunsley

   January 21, 2019

Any daily commuter will be well aware of how easy it is to become distracted while out on the road. From traffic jams and roadworks, to fiddling with radio systems and Bluetooth devices, it can be largely agreed that any system or platform that could help create a hassle-free driving environment can only be a cause for good. This is where Harman believes it has solved one piece of this puzzle.

