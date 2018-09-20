How the diesel scandal is helping to electrify Nevada

Funding from Volkswagen's diesel settlement is helping Nevada fill the charging void – no easy feat for a state with miles of isolated, empty roads. By Megan Lampinen

   September 20, 2018

Most forecasts for electric vehicles (EVs) call for tremendous growth in the coming years, with the expectation that sales of these zero emission alternatives will overtake traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) models at some point. California is the leading market for EVs in the US, and accounted for nearly half of the country’s cumulative EV sales through 2017. The state has invested heavily in the supporting infrastructure, but drivers may have a harder time over the border….

